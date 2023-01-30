By Olayinka Ajayi

Rami Osman, is the Director of Sales and Marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa. MediaTek is a global systems-on-chip (SoC) manufacturer with headquarters in Taiwan. In this interview, Osman disclosed the company is offering groundbreaking experiences that would benefit Nigeria in 5G connectivity, professional-grade imaging, and videography among others.

Excerpts:

What is a chipset and why is it important for smartphone users to care about their phone’s chipset?

The chipset is a component that controls everything going on in your smartphone and ensures it functions correctly, like a brain. Every action you perform on your smartphone goes straight to the chipset. The chipset quality is directly proportional to the experience that the handset user will feel from the phone. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset leads the industry by embracing a leading-edge TSMC N4 (4-nanometer manufacturing process). This is the most advanced and power-efficient chip-making process ever.

Why is Nigeria one of your preferred markets for the chipset innovation at this time?

Chipsets are powering nearly 2 billion connected devices each year. Our dedication to innovation means that we are a leading-edge technology driver. The areas in which we lead include highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions, and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices and wearables. MediaTek is committed to empowering and inspiring Nigerians to achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before.

Sustained high performance is one of the key requirements of smartphone users in Nigeria, how does this innovation enable this?

It offers impressive performance and is a good choice for long-term use. In most cases, at similar price points, our innovation has outperformed rival chipsets in terms of speed and resilience. Various recently launched smartphones manufactured by well-known brands are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets.

How is this innovation powering the next-generation 5G connectivity for smartphones in Nigeria?

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is specifically designed to address the latest AI trends, achieving maximum effective performance in AI multimedia, gaming, camera, and social video experiences. It also offers the latest connectivity and wireless audio, featuring the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS technologies. 5G is already gaining momentum in Nigeria, MediaTek chipsets have led the way by breaking performance and technology barriers in every new chip it produces, which empowers millions of people with access to 5G connectivity.

We are the first to release a 5G smartphone modem with 3GPP Release-16 standard technology into the chip, amplifying sub-6GHz performance to go faster and further than ever before.

Despite Nigeria’s struggles with an unstable power supply, how would the chipset portfolio extend battery life?

Without a doubt, one of the most remarkable points of the chipset portfolio is in the fast charging and energy management of the phone. For instance, in some MediaTek Dimensity chipset-powered smartphones, fast charge climbs up to 100W, meaning it can reach 60% in just 15 minutes. The MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite offers a never before seen extended battery life.

How are you partnering with smartphone manufacturers to make chipset portfolio-powered 5G smartphones available in the Nigerian market?

It is one of the most sought-after by smartphone manufacturers. Its high performance is evidenced in all the premium and high-end phones that have been manufactured with the chip. The Tecno Phantom X2 Series is the first available of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series and will likely remain our premium offering in the region. At the same time, device makers can use MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture (DORA) to customize the chipset features for local markets, customer needs, and smartphone requirements.