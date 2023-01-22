By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Federal Government, FG, has reaffirmed its resolve to entrench effective and efficient freight forwarding systems in the country.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, during the weekend, stated the affirmation was made in Kano State at the commissioning of the Kano Zonal Office of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, CRFFN, by the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adewole Adegoroye.

Adegoroye noted that the construction and commissioning of the CRFFN’s Kano Zonal Office was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s vision and determination to establish a smooth operating freight forwarding system in the country.

He explained further that the effort would expand the participation of littoral and non littoral States in maritime and general logistics.

“The need to promote professionalism, entrench global best practices and develop the capacity of freight forwarding practitioners cannot be over-emphasized, hence the policy of having zonal offices in the six geopolitical zones of the country”, the Minister said.

The Minister, while enumerating the anticipated benefits and impact of the CRFFN’s Kano Zonal office, expressed optimism that the new office will further encourage safe, timely, sustainable and environmentally friendly movement of cargoes using the road and rail modes.

He pointed out that the office will aid revenue generation for the government through the collection of Practitioners Operating Fee, POF.