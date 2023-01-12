GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, declared that his administration will turn the five local governments in the Ogbomoso zone into Agro-Industrial Processing zones.

The governor, who made the promise during separate meetings with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and Muslim clerics in Ikoyi-Ile, Oriire Local Government Area of the state, said his administration will explore the potentials of each of the local governments.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that his administration was determined to industrialise the state to provide employment opportunities for the youths.

While addressing CAN leaders at the First Baptist Church, Ikoyi-Ile, as part of his campaign tour of Oriire Local Government, the governor maintained that the state is progressing in terms of economic emancipation.

He said: “When the zonal chairman was speaking, he said they will rejoice with us on March 11th, but I want to say that you all would rejoice with us first on February 25th. We will rejoice with Wolekanle, Onireti and other candidates of our party on that day.

“I have noted a few of the things you said, especially the issue of grading rural roads. “We have put something in place to help us in fixing the rural roads. But what it means is that the effort is not enough and we have to put in more. So, I promise you that we will do the needful soon.

“For most of the things we are doing, we are laying the foundation gradually, and one of the major foundations is to connect our zones. If our people can farm, operate in a safe and secure environment, and access infrastructure to transport their produce, it means we are getting somewhere in terms of economic emancipation. So, we will continue to push the frontier, and under Omituntun 2.0, we will do better.”