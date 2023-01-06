The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and National Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu National Youth Townhall Meeting in Abuja today.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerian youths that they will play key roles in steering the affairs of his administration if he is given the mandate to lead the country.

Tinubu specifically promised to make youths in Nigeria job creators and not job seekers, mainly through infrastructural development that would create opportunities for them to explore all the sectors of the economy.

The APC presidential candidate, who spoke at the Tinubu-Shettima National Youth Town Hall Meeting, held in Abuja on Friday, noted that he would also invest in the electricity sector to power small and medium-scale businesses.

While commending Nigerian youths for their resilience, Tinubu described them as a source of inspiration, stressing that if he emerges as President, he would create opportunities for them to thrive.

“There is no single sub-sector of our population that is more important than you the youth.

“You outnumber all of us, you are strong, you are intelligent, and your support is the key to unlocking the economic prosperity and progress of our nation. I am very proud of the Nigerian youth.

“I will bring you hope from darkness of hopelessness. God forbid, we are not going to allow them back. We are going to use our PVC, we are going to vote our values, our expectation, we are going to vote our today and restore our tomorrow.

“My running mate and I are giving you assurance to renew your hope. I promise that you will play a vital role steering the wheels of my administration. You will have enough electricity to power your home and investment,” Tinubu stated.

On his part, the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign, and Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, assured the APC presidential candidate of landslide victory at the election.

He charged Nigerian youths not to allow those who allegedly mismanaged the country for 16 years to return to power.

“We have the youth mandate to deliver our candidate from top to bottom in this general election.

“This election is not about you (Tinubu), it is about our generation and the children unborn. Your Excellency, God has blessed you. We need you (Tinubu) more than you need us. The younger generation needs you, Nigeria needs you, we all need you, don’t trouble yourself sir.

“The Nigerian youths asked me to tell you that you have won. This election, we are going to win it landslide, because we are determined to take the bull by the horn and take our future in our hands.

“We are not going to allow those that have mismanaged this country for 16 years to return again. That will never happen. This election has been won from top to bottom, from the leaders to the youths, to women, to people living with special needs,” he said.