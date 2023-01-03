By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, said his administration will intensify efforts, in collaboration with technical partners and investors, to explore oil prospects in Tongeji Island and Olokola, this year.

Governor Abiodun, in his New Year message to the people of the state, said apart from human, the state is also blessed with abundant untapped natural resources, which his administration is poised to explore.

He said: “As the year progresses, we shall commence the implementation of some of our other initiatives. We will be partnering with others in the private sector in exploring the oil prospects of our State in the Tongeji Island and Olokola. We have no doubt that with the right technical partners and investors, Ogun State will soon proudly join the comity of oil producing States in Nigeria.

“We will, through our rural electrification programme provide solar powered lighting systems for our underserved communities. We will continue investing in the provision and supply of water. We already started this by carrying out a major overhaul of the Arakanga water works gates, which has provided for the adequate storage and supply of potable water to the people of Abeokuta and its environs. We will also commence laying new pipes across the State to replace the old ones laid over 50 years ago, alongside the implementation of other creative initiatives which on completion, will solve the perennial shortage of water in any part of our State.