Rishi Sunak

By Biodun Busari

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated that his government will pass new laws to detain and deport illegal migrants in the country.

Sunak made this known on Wednesday in his first speech for the year 2023 at Stratford, London.

The prime minister rolled out five promises for the year to address immigration, health, economy, inflation and national debt.

Read also:

UN accuses UK PM of limiting opportunities for migrants to seek asylum

UK PM Sunak visits Zelensky, pledges £50m to Ukraine

Peter Obi is my brother, I know his capacity – Ngige

“So I want to make five promises to you today. Five pledges to deliver peace of mind. Five foundations, on which to build a better future for our children and grandchildren,” Sunak said.

The United Kingdom has been battling with the poor economy and soaring inflation that have compelled labour unions – including nurses, railway workers and teachers to have embarked on industrial actions at one point or the other in the last two months.

But, in his speech today, Sunak vowed to address all of these pending matters.

“First, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security,” he added.

“Second, we will grow the economy, creating better paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.

“Third, we will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.

“Fourth, NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.”

Addressing the illegal migration pervading Britain, he said, “Fifth, we will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.”