Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, women leader in Cross River State, Hon. Mrs Florence Inyang has assured that the women of the state will help deliver Calabar for Atiku Abubakar in the coming election.

Hon. Inyang also said that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar will win the whole state because he would get massive support from both the women of the state and many others.

She said this when Atiku’s Special Assistant on Digital Media, Eta USO paid her a courtesy visit.

According to her, “Atiku will win massively come rain, come shine.”

She said Calabar people will surely vote for Atiku especially because his digital media aide, Mr Uso, had visited the state to show them how prepared and why Atiku is the best choice that Nigeria has to make in the coming election.

According to her, “…as a state woman, I have to work for my party and by the grace of God, Atiku will win.

“We will deliver Calabar for Atiku; for your (Eta Uso) sake, Calabar municipality will vote for Atiku.”

Also speaking, her husband, Mr Inyang assured Mr Uso that Calabar will not fail Atiku because he would join his wife to garner more supports for Atiku.

According to him, “I want to assure you that we will not fail you.”

In his remark, Atiku’s aide thanked the woman leader and all those present for pledging to vote and deliver Calabar for Atiku.