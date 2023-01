INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that it will conduct mock accreditation nationwide ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the disclosure while speaking at the Chatham House, in London on Tuesday.

According to Yakubu, the mock accreditation would be carried out across selected polling units to ascertain the integrity of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, before the main elections begin in February.

He further stated that every BVAS machine deployed across the 774 local government had been tested, adding that the functionality of the machines was impressive.

Yakubu stated that back up machines have been readily provided in case of system glitches, adding that with all preparations on ground, the commission is really “comfortable and happy.”

He said, “We have the machines for the 2023 elections but we didn’t want to take chances. Each and every machine has been tested and confirmed functional. For the last two weeks our officials were in the 36 states of the federation testing these machines, and the functionality is simply encouraging.

“The second thing we’re going to do, and pretty soon, is to conduct mock accreditation exercise nationwide ahead of the elections. We won’t wait until the main elections come, we will test the integrity of these machines with real-life voters in selected polling units across the country.

“We did so in Ekiti and Osun, it was fantastic and we’re going to do so nationwide. Increasingly our people are becoming more excited about the deployment of this technology and we’re really happy.

“Also in terms of the numbers of these BVAS machines, we always make provision in case of malfunction or glitches. There is always a back up. We have IReV technical support that will fix the machines in the unlikely event of any glitches.

“However, where it fails to function completely in a polling unit, from previous experience there were isolated polling units, the law has a remedy that the commission should re-mobilise and re-conduct elections in the affected polling units within 24 hours, so we are really, really comfortable where we are.”