…Unveiled National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Favour Ulebor

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal government has concluded plans to commit 0.5% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP to Research and Development to fast track economic development.

The President spoke on Monday while declaring open the 7th Edition of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo, 2023 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

The theme for the Expo is: “Actualizing Effective Diversification of the Nigerian Economy Through Science, Technology and Innovation (STI)”.

President Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari affirmed the resolve of his administration to implement the new policy, saying that “the administration will henceforth dedicate 0.5% of our GDP to R&D in order to fast track meaningful development.

This he said is in tandem with the decision made by the African Union Executive Council in 2006 to establish a target for all member states of 1% of GDP investment in Research and Development (R&D) in order to improve innovation, productivity and economic growth.To actualise this objective, the President said

the National Economic Council had been communicated to come up with modalities in achieving this noble intention of government.

“We want to reiterate that having come to terms with the challenges of this critical sector of the economy, we will henceforth dedicate 0.5% of our GDP to R&D in order to fast track meaningful development”.

“I would like to inform you that we have made effort in actualizing this through our communication to the National Economic Council to come up with modalities in achieving this noble intention of government.”

Recall that the President had in his speech at the 5th Edition of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo 2021, announced dedication of 0.5% of GDP to research and innovation.

On other steps being taking by government to support STI, the President said:

“As a government, since we took over power in 2015, we demonstrated our love and desire to diversify our economy by the application of the Science, Technology and Innovation through improving the budgetary allocation of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation; whose

budget before then was so meagre that it could not have achieved any meaningful economic development.

“Realizing the important role played by Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in socio-economic development, we have for the first time, convened the National Research and Innovation Council meeting, which focused on building local capacity to compete favourably with scientifically advanced economies through innovative processes for funding research and innovation in the country.

“In our quest to develop scientifically, we place a special premium on the STI sector for the utilization of our local raw materials and personnel, hence I personally signed the Presidential Executive Order No.5 for the Planning Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology on 2nd February, 2018.

“This Order is an instrument that our Scientists, Engineers, and other Allied Professionals have been yearning for in order to contribute effectively in the development of Nigeria.

“It is on record that this Order did not only strengthen and support scientists, it has strengthened other professions, and encouraged inter professional collaboration towards building the capacities of Nigerians and creating opportunities for all”.

In line with the provisions of the Order, the Federal government inaugurated the Presidential Monitoring and Evaluation Council (PMEC) on October 14, 2021 and have established six technology and Innovation Centres of Excellence across the six geopolitical zones of the country, where dialogues were held with relevant stakeholders in 2022 to proffer solutions for the industrialization of the country.

“As a matter of importance attached to the objectives of the Presidential Executive Order No.5, my Administration in November, 2022, approved the National Policy on Welding and Welding Related Fields as part of our efforts to fast-track industrialisation and sustainable development and this will arrest the present situation where many Nigerians outsourced welding jobs due to the emphasis placed on foreign welding certification.

“It is an established fact that no nation of the world has been developed devoid of he utilization of the Science, Technology and Innovation apparatus.

“No sector of the economy will make meaningful impact on the citizenry without utilizing the inherent potentials of the Welding and Welding Related Fields, as this is one of the surest and easiest way to crystallize the potentials of our people for greater socio-economic development,” he added.

Presidential Buhari, who underscored the role of the private sector in nurturing innovation in Nigeria, assured the commitment of the his administration to sustain existing partnership with them in investing directly as well as the Universities and Research Institutions to carry out research in areas of greatest needs for the nation.

He said they have also commenced partnership with State Governments in each of the Six geopolitical zones where Technology and Innovation Centres are established that would serve as Hub/Forum to bring together all Stakeholders in the Science, Technology and Innovation Ecosystem to chart the way forward on the utilization of both natural and human resources for global competitiveness.

He however, urged all the researchers, inventors and innovators participating in the Techno Expo to be confidence that your R&D outputs will make Nigeria a truly great nation respected all over the world for its exploits in Science, Technology and Innovation sector. I would like to congratulate the awardees of this exercise in advance, knowing well that your products, goods and services will provide solutions to some protracted.

Highlights of the ocassion was the unveiling of National Policy on Methanol Fuel Production Technology and Presentation of Prizes to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners of 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774 -YONSPA).

The President commended the creativity and competitive spirit of the award winners and charged them to pursuit it towards their academic pursuit to become future scientists, engineers and technologists.