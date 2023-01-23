…As 25 PDP leaders with 25, 000 supporters defect to APC

By Juliet Umeh

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State, Deputy Senate President, Ovie-Omo Agege, Sunday declared that, if elected, his administration will be fair to the three senatorial districts of the state.



Omo-Agege made the assurance during a mega rally the party organised to welcome some critical leaders from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP under the umbrella of Delta Unity Group, DUG, into APC.



Meanwhile, no fewer than 26 leaders from PDP including former Commissioner and three-time former Member, House of Representatives, Mercy Almonai Isei; Member BOT, PDP and former Commissioner, Chief Judith Enamuotor; and three-time member, House of Representatives, Daniel Reyenieju among others with their 25, 000 supporters defected to the APC.



Speaking, Omo-Agege said: “I want to reassure everybody, we are going to be fair to the three senatorial districts. No senatorial district shall be discriminated against.

“In the past seven and half years, 4.2 trillion Naira has come to this state. When you look round Delta state today, do you see anything that looks like a 4.2 trillion Naira project? Something is wrong somewhere.



“When you go to Rivers State and Akwa Ibom, our brother Wike and Udom have turned the states into construction sites, meanwhile, we receive more allocations than them.



“Okowa has punished us enough and out of eight years, he wants to bring someone who will continue to punish us, someone that will give him a third term. He is even bringing an illiterate”

We now have all that it takes to chase PDP away

“Now, the people that make PDP to win election, God has picked all of them one by one to use as instrument to liberate Delta State.



“So, with the APC force and the new reinforcement now is the two-third of PDP, the intellectual wing. So, join us in this liberation struggle.



“We should also vote our three senators and those vying for House of Representatives seats.

“I want to reassure everybody, we are going to be fair to the three senatorial district.

No senatorial district shall be discriminated against.

“We know the challenges that face this state, we know our children who graduated from school have no jobs, we are determined to address that challenge and put our children back to work”, Omo Agege said.



Also speaking on behalf of DUG, the leader of the group, Daniel Reyenieju said: “Today, I want to thank God Almighty for making this day possible, for us the DUG members of Delta State, we have taken this day as a day that will remain memorable in minds of all Deltans. As we stand here today, the DUG which is Delta Unity Group, a body that was formed and created to search and support the best of candidate for Delta.



“When we couldn’t achieve the search in our former party, the PDP, we went round Delta State searching for who could fit into that modernisation Delta mantra that we use and we found out that there is no other person that fits into and that can help to get Delta from this dead end that we have found ourselves, from this huge corruption that we have found ourselves, we decided that the only person that can take us out is Senator Omo-Agege.

“And we sat down in meetings and we decided that galvanizing votes for Omo Agege outside APC will be meaningless, inconsequential and then we took the decision that we will work, join hands with the APC to make Delta great again.