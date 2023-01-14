By Biodun Busari

Solly March and Danny Welbeck scored as Brighton and Hove Albion beat Liverpool three goals to nil in a Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

March scored the opener and the second goal for the hosts in 47 minutes and 53 minutes respectively after ending the first half ended goalless.

The 28-year-old England’s forward also provided an assist for former Manchester United and Arsenal player, Danny Welbeck to score the third goal for Roberto De Zerbi’s side in 81 minutes.

It was the first goal of the season for Welbeck who was brought in for Evan Ferguson in the 66th minute of the game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are trailing Brighton that are in seventh position on the log having won their last two games.

Liverpool are eight with 28 points. They have lost their last two games on the contrary.