President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has lauded Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s attacks since the war started nearly one year ago.

Von der Leyen poured huge praises on Ukraine, saying it “has moved the world and inspired all of Europe.”

The EC president made this known on Tuesday during her address at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting started on 16 Monday and will end on Friday 20.

While commending the bravery and resilience of Ukraine against Russia, von der Leyen vowed that Europe will continually lend its support.

“For almost one year now, Ukraine has stunned the world. On that fateful February morning, many predicted that Kyiv would fall in a matter of days.

“But this did not account for the morale and physical courage of the Ukrainian people. You have resisted the Russian invasion and pushed back against the aggressor against all odds.

“Not even Russia’s relentless attacks on civilians or the spectre of a brutal winter have shaken your resolve.

“In this last year, your country has moved the world and inspired all of Europe. And I can assure you that Europe will always stand with you,” von der Leyen said.

“Many doubted whether that support would be so unwavering. But today, European countries are providing more and more critical weapons to Ukraine.

“We are hosting around four million Ukrainians in our cities, in our homes and in our schools. And we have put in place the strongest sanctions ever which leave the Russian economy facing a decade of regression and its industry starved of any modern and critical technologies.

“There will be no impunity for these crimes. And there will be no let-up in our steadfast support to Ukraine – from helping to restore power, heating and water, to preparing for the long-term effort of reconstruction.

“And to reaffirm that support, we announced yesterday that the Commission is delivering EUR 3 billion of financial support,” she added.