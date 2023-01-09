The Bola Tinubu’s presidential spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has mocked the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed for crying mournfully in a live television programme over a matter he brought upon himself.

Datti had broke down with a child-like cry in a Town Hall television programme while reacting to Femi Fani-Kayode’s (FFK) lampoon on him (Datti) who had earlier made uncomplimentary remarks on FFK and to which Fani-Kayode .

Onoh however said he was flabbergasted by Datti’s display of emotion at such a public square, noting that the LP vice presidential candidate sold himself out as an immature character, not man enough to assume Nigeria’s number two position that Datti seeks for.

He however offered handkerchief to Datti for more tears he would shed, noting that if the LP VP candidate were to be in the shoes of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who receives sever knocks every now and then from all angles, he would have fainted or quit the political scene.

Onoh said that the LP presidential running mate has explicitly told Nigerians that he will form an emotional government if peradventure he becomes a Nigeria leader and advised Datti to quit from the race if does not want to cry more after February 25 when he would have lost the election, saying that with the unfortunate display of juvenile emotion by Datti, the LP VP candidate would make disastrous office holder if ever he would succeed.

Onoh stated that FFK did not do much damage to Datti as the Obidents have done to even his own late father (HE, Chief C.C Onoh), threatened himself and his immediate family for his support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but that he remained resolute in his conviction for the best next Nigeria president.

“No presidential aspirant or candidate in the history of Nigeria has been insulted as Asiwaju but he has taken them in good strides and he was prepared for the insults. Senator Datti has just had an inch and he is now saddened to high heaven. If he wants to ditch the Labour Party because of insults, he still has enough time to step aside so he could save himself from weeping the more.

“He can also save his tears from what will be the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, else I would hand over to him packs of handkerchiefs to dry his tears. May the soul of his departed father continue to rest in peace, but in spite of his tears, Datti now understands the pains that the Obidents cause for some of us that have opposing aspirations to them.

“He is now seeking sympathy with the Nigeria populace, yet he never for one day criticized the insults and the threats that his followers have been giving to us in the parallels with them for supporting another candidate; yet we’ve carried the insults with elegance, indicating the Tinubu emotional maturity to run the affairs of Nigeria, but we never displayed such emotion as Datti did on the open media.

“If he was shedding tears because of the insult on his father that died 35 years ago, then he lacks the emotional maturity to run the affairs of Nigeria. So I urge him to hold back his tears as he just felt a pinch of what his social media followers have all the while unleashed on others. If he is still in doubt that his supposed Obident followers had caused such attacks on us, he should feel free to go and verify,” Onoh chided