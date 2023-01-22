The organizers of WEDExpo have said that the 2023 edition of the WEDX Africa is the largest event to happen in the wedding and events industry space across the continent.

In a statement released over the weekend in Lagos, the company behind the project stated that WEDX is from the WED Brand that has always brought together WEDExpo, WED Dream Wedding for years. It noted that WEDX was conceptualized to merge all the different events into one mega event which will be the biggest wed-focused event in Africa.

It hinted that starting with WED Expo which is a wedding exhibition geared towards consumers looking at planning a wedding or event, it also has the planned WEDX Summit which will be focused on the business of events, following which there will be the WED Fashion Week which, according to the statement, is going to showcase the best that the wedding fashion industry has to offer.

In the same regard, it noted that there will be the biggest wedding reality TV show in which the journey takes place at WEDx.

Speaking further on the project, Akin Eso who is the Managing Director of Balmoral Group and Director of WEDX, said that the project has been conceptualized to be that go-to event for everyone who either fall on the consumer side or the business side and it is going to be one event any interested brand will not afford to have itself left out.

Speaking further, he said “WEDExpo is the biggest wedding exhibition in West Africa, which is set out to bring together the various vendors in the wedding/event industry and therefore the best place to start when planning a wedding or an event.

“It is an annual event that brings together businesses in the wedding/event industry from across Africa. It provides attendees with opportunities to network and shop for products related to the industry, as well as watch live presentations from brands.

“Attendees get the chance to meet various professionals in their respective fields and can choose vendors/services they require according to their budget and vision”.

On the different projects under the umbrella, he explained that WEDX Summit 2023 is a 3-day Event Business Summit. “Built to be the biggest of its kind in Africa, it will bring together wedding and event professionals, both seasoned and new, to learn about running a successful event/wedding business. There will be various guest speakers, panelists, and partners from around the world discussing topics specific to their field, as well as a Q&A session and various workshops.

“The summit will highlight how attendees can be more successful in customer-facing situations and among their fellow vendors as well as how to secure funding and handle the financial aspects of their businesses. The Summit will hold both physically and virtually to allow for the participation of people from all over the globe.

Regarding WED Fashion Week, he stated that it is designed to be an unforgettable experience for all guests that WedX has to offer.

“From exquisite couture gowns and tuxedos to breathtaking accessories, the fashion show is sure to delight. Guests will witness the models glide past them on the runway, showcasing the latest collections from the design houses, the newest trends, and styles in wedding garments, tuxedos, Traditional wedding attires, and accessories giving a peek into the future of wedding fashion”.

He went further to state that the WED Dream Wedding sub-event, a reality show that celebrates love, will have one lucky couple be able to win their dream wedding which is an N60 Million luxury wedding.

“Over the years different couples have said I Do in front of their loved ones and now we are making it even bigger and better with every step shop for a TV. Several couples compete to WIN this Luxurious wedding that even the rich will wish was their wedding” he emphasized.

The event which is expected to hold at the Balmoral Convention Center of the Federal Palace hotel on the 19 to 21 of May 2023 is expected to host over 100 Exhibitors, 10,000 attendees, 2000 Business Owners, 25 Designers and generate around 100 Million online impressions

Eso assured that the WedX 2023 is one that should be looked forward to this year by every business or individual as it will give them the opportunity to learn and explore alongside the best in the wedding and event industry.

Continuing, he said “so whatever sector of the industry you’re interested in, you can be sure to get hands-on experience”