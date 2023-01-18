By Ekanpou Enewaridideke

There stood the tethered goat…

The tethered goat ‘Enbeee enbeee’ waiting sacrificially for its turn to be admitted into the heart of the sacred forest…

In the obscurity of the forest the sacred bell rang occasionally.

The rung bell signalled acceptance of the tethered goat from the adherents of Oyanbou faith.

Drumming and singing rose to the sky

Into steps of ‘Agene’ the adherents broke in two processions…

Then even stranger foresters know that Oyanbou adherents are at it again as the annual ritual…

Towards its terminal terminus the year 2023 crawls

The adherents are the applicants for better life…