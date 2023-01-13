.

By Dennis Agbo

Spokesman of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has countered the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, who warned about handing over a sick country to a sick president.

Onoh told Obi that he was a quack who issues nostrum testimonials and treated male patients he has never seen, typical of a quack doctor.

He warned Nigerians that casting their votes for the Labour Party presidential candidate would amount to unpalatable consequences for the nation he referred to as ‘sick,’ pointing out that Nigeria was not sick as obi claimed.

Onoh, in a statement on Wednesday in Kano State, said: “We agree that our country, like other countries in the world, experiences suffering. It is also full of overcoming it, healing takes courage and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the courage even if he has to dig deep to find it, unlike the Obidients’ quack Doctor who advertises a positive cure for any disease, who issues nostrum testimonials, who sells his services to a secret non-existent remedy, or who diagnoses and treats by mail patients he has never seen which is typical of a quack doctor.

“This same mobile quack doctor told Nigerians he wants to be president so he can replicate what leaders have done in Singapore, Egypt, etc, in Nigeria. Which obviously isn’t the remedy his so-called sick country needs. A quack presidential hopeful like a quack doctor have no proper knowledge of the right dose, the way drugs act in the body, how to counter adverse/side effects of drugs/economy and what to do when emergencies/ national security issues similar to complex medical situations arise.

“Casting your vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate will only result in unpalatable consequences for our great nation, whom he has disrespected so much and called sick.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he wants to be president so he can replicate the development we did in Lagos in Nigeria, clearly a huge contrast from the international remedy the Labour Party presidential candidate hopes to import. The good news is that Nigeria and Nigerians understand that healing our nation is connected with healing others, we are not a sick country nor have a sick candidate as the quack doctor would wish Nigerians to believe neither are we victims of ageing, sickness, and death.

“These are part of the scenery, not the Obidient quack doctor, who is immune to any form of change. He has focused his campaign on brainwashing the vulnerable youth and selecting gullible Nigerians while failing to realise the dangers of raising such mob in future, especially after his failure at the polls come February because he doesn’t want to heal Nigeria but rather he hopes to convince the young generation that they need to take back their country which does require such rather than encouraging them to work together and promote their country.

“I ask, take back which country and hand it over to him? Isn’t he afraid of getting infected, too? Clearly this is a clear case of political scam where the thief tells you to break into your father’s house and steal his money and bring it to him while he waits in the corner street to receive it and the gullible one falls victim only to realise that he stole his school fees.

“Finally, there is no medicine like hope, no incentive so great, and no tonic so powerful as expectation of something tomorrow. Hence, let’s join hands to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and together, we renew hope for Nigeria. The quack doctor, if in doubt, can go and verify.”