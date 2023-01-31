The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia has said that the party is set to win elections and restore hope to Akwa Ibom people who are yearning for good governance, shared prosperity and sustainable development.

He made this statement while addressing a crowd of party supporters who thronged the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo for the Akwa Ibom Presidential Campaign Rally and flag off of APC governorship campaigns in the syate.

In his speech after receiving the party’s flaag presented by the National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Adamu, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu, Obong Akanimo Udofia said the flag was a symbol of hope for the poor and downtrodden.

He assured them that his administration when elected will bring shared prosperity to the people of the state.

In his remarks, the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu assured the people that his administration will stimulate economic growth and development for all Akwa Ibom people. He also promised to deliver Ibom deep sea port if elected as President.