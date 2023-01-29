As the economy of the country continues to bite hard, more Nigerians have resolved to create ways of touching and impacting the lives of people positively.

This view was reinforced by the founder of leading lottery company, LuckyMe Nigeria, Desayo Olamilokun in an interview recently.

Desayo reiterated his desire to continue to help Nigerians escape the economic hardship with the creation of the LuckyMe Nigeria, “a platform where people get to enjoy more by investing less.”

The LuckyMe CEO stated that although the present economic situation of the country seems unpleasant, he has pledged to touch and make the lives of most Nigerians better through LuckyMe Nigeria.

“It is a digital platform that offers hope and assistance to Nigerians. A platform that would support other good causes around the country and become a pillar of support to the government in reaching the underserved and unserved in the society.

He stated that the aim of the LuckyMe brand is to provide unique opportunities where Nigerians can bet with less money inorder to gain more.

According to him, “it is my way of adding value and giving lives a meaning.”

Furthermore, he discouraged the exploitation of the less educated in the society by the seeming literate ones, and said that his platform was birthed to change that situation.

“We believe that the less advantaged or less educated should not be exploited.Luckyme Nigeria is focused on the upwardly mobile and the literate.

Desayo called on Nigerians to always have an understanding of any initiative before investing into it.

“Players should have a fair understanding of their engagement to create a sustainable social system. Conversely, our good cause initiatives and outreaches are entirely focused on empowering the disadvantaged,” he said.

Assuring Nigerians, he said, “It is a digital game of chance that can be played on a cell phone, tablet or personal computer and is approved by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.