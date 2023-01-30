As the economy of the country continues to bite hard, more Nigerians have resolved to create ways of touching and impacting the lives of people positively.

This view was reinforced by the founder of leading lottery company, LuckyMe Nigeria, Desayo Olamilokun in an interview recently.

Desayo Olamilokun reiterated her desire to continue to help Nigerians escape the economic hardship with the creation of the LuckyMe Nigeria, “a platform where people play games to make lives better.”

The LuckyMe CEO stated that although the present economic situation of the country seems unpleasant, she has pledged to touch and make the lives of most Nigerians better through LuckyMe Nigeria.

“It is a digital platform that offers hope and assistance to Nigerians. A platform that would support other good causes around the country and become a pillar of support to the government in reaching the underserved and unserved in the society.

She stated that the aim of the LuckyMe brand is to provide unique opportunities where Nigerians can bet on their Luck to win cash, daily and monthly.

According to her, “it is my way of adding value and giving people hope.”

Furthermore, she discouraged the exploitation of the less educated in the society by the seeming literate ones, and said that her platform was birthed to change that situation.

“We believe that the less advantaged or less educated should not be exploited. Luckyme Nigeria is focused on the upwardly mobile and the literate.

Desayo Olamilokun called on Nigerians to always have an understanding of any initiative before investing into it.

“Players should have a fair understanding of their engagement to create a sustainable social system. “Conversely, our good cause initiatives and outreaches are entirely focused on empowering the disadvantaged,” she said.

Assuring Nigerians, she said, “It is a digital game of chance that can be played on a cell phone, tablet or personal computer and is approved by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.