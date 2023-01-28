By Moses Nosike

The pursuit of adequate process and preparation of employees for quality impute at the workplace especially young people is one of the reasons Ajo Afolabi-Balogun, People Officer and Co-founder jobRed developed this initiative for a work balance in that space, having realised that jobseekers needed guidance.

Ajo Afolabi-Balogun did a course in Journalism, BA Information Management then a Management/HR Masters. She has also done a Science of Well-being course from Yale University which empowers her to coach on happiness and how this affects workplace. Excerpts:

Kindly tell us the concept of Jobred?

Jobred is an employability skills toolkit that prepares youth for the workplace. It simply means job readiness – so the tools they need like interview skills and how not to write a CV. We use the negative because most people think they have the best way to do it. Our Bootcamps let them get a holistic understanding of what employers look for

What have you been able to achieve in the work environment with Jobred?

We are still working, if we had achieved all we set out to do, we wouldn’t have a purpose. We provide tools that boost the confidence of young people, make them understand what employers seek. Basically we boost their employability and make them stand out from the competition. More so, we let them realise what it is they bring to the role through self-knowledge and an understanding of where their talents lie.

Who are your targetted audience?

Jobseekers and those in mid-level positions. So we help them get in and stay in work.

More recently we have moved to the secondary level and that’s because we offer them career advisory. You will be amazed how many students are taking art subjects in SS3 for example, when they really want to be Nurses.

More Recently Jobred entered into partnership with Power Learn Project, Africa, what is the essence of that partnership?

PLP is a project after my own heart, simply because it’s an up-skilling or indeed re-skilling programme. Which means it’s for anyone who is interested in software development, anyone who does not have prior knowledge of the industry but wants to pivot. But that’s not the only reason, it’s a solution created by Africans for Africans; it couldn’t be better. We have always talked about the importance of indigenous solutions to develop our continent. This does exactly that and for anyone looking at new markets, it’s a Pan-African solution. PLP is looking to train youth through its #1MillionDevs4Africa programme which is scholarship-based.

Since the inception of Jobred, what are the major challenges?

I think what has been huge challenge for us has been the opportunities for internships even before we talk about jobs. I know lots of organisations take on internet but more and more need to do so. It’s priceless for the learner/jobseeker. We therefore work tirelessly to find more and more partners who will see the value in our work and want to come on board, whether for a JobRed project or a Power Learn Project.

I have been asked a few times about this but this is what collaborations mean for us; growth, emergence to new markets and of course for sustainability. We stifle our growth if we do not merge efforts and I can add that it also means opportunities for you, the business owner.

As a country or nation, we need to show empathy toward our youth, and by this I mean walking in their shoes, if only for a moment. We ought to listen more and pay attention to them, not just use the old fashioned way of teaching and expecting them to conform. These days they ask questions – they question our responses and our every reaction.

It’s an opportunity to help them develop tangible solutions that change the trajectory of where we are headed.. we must be mindful and continue to ask ourselves where exactly that is or where it ought to

Lastly I think we need to see challenges as opportunities and of course with the Japa syndrome; the challenge for us is to groom and Upskilling others; to continue to match the demand for skills. It's a given thus will always be there just as food is required for sustained likelihoods.