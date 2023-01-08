.

•Police make arrest

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As people all over the world, irrespective of religious beliefs and status, were rejoicing and praising God for sparing their lives to witness the beginning of 2023, the family of Fatinoye in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, was thrown into sorrow, anguish and pains, as yet-to-be-identified persons snuffed lives out of Mr Kehinde and Mrs Bukola Fatinoye, few minutes after they returned from church crossover service on January 1, 2023.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that after killing the couple, their remains were set ablaze, while their only surviving son, Oreoluwa, and their ‘housemaid’ were kidnapped and later thrown into the river along Adigbe-Obada Oko Road, Abeokuta.

It was further learnt that the suspected arsonists trailed the couple to their private residence at Ibara GRA, Ibara, Abeokuta, before killing and setting their corpses on fire.

Kehinde Fatinoye, until his death, was a staff member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) while his wife, Bukola, was a staff member of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNNAB), Abeokuta.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition with their remains later packed by policemen and other health officials at the scene, and driven to the hospital in an ambulance, while hundreds of sympathizers at the house were seen crying over the sad development.

When the news of the gruesome murder of the couple filtered to the public, members of Christ Anglican Church, Iporo Ake, Abeokuta, which they attended, could not believe their hears until they got to their residence at GRA, Ibara, Abeokuta to see things for themselves.

The sympathizers from the church said they could not believe their ears on hearing the ugly development, saying they suspect that the arsonists might have trailed the couple to their home to carry out the callous crime.

The remains of the slain couple were committed to mother earth on Monday at Lantoro cemetery, after a burial service held at Christ Anglican Church, Iporo Ake, Abeokuta.

The burial service, which was presided over by Rev S.K. Oyewale, was attended by family members and sympathisers.

The remains of the couple were taken in separate caskets after the church service to a cemetery in the Lantoro area of Abeokuta, where they were committed to mother earth.

In his sermon at the burial service, Oyewale described the couple as generous, easy-going, humble and friendly persons.

He added that the couple contributed immensely to the promotion of evangelization in the church.

Floating corpse

Meanwhile, the corpse of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, who was thrown into Ogun river by the arsonists who killed and burnt his parents on New Year’s eve, was recovered on Tuesday.

Oreoluwa was a master’s degree student of University of Ibadan.

The decomposing body of Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river by fishermen, who were preparing for their daily business.

The remains of Oreoluwa were discovered by a fisherman, Idowu Taiwo, who hinted that he discovered the body floating on the river while he was preparing for the day’s work.

When Oreoluwa’s corpse was discovered, his two hands were tied with rope to the back, while his legs were also tied.

The police later took the corpse away in the presence of some family members.

He’ll be greatly missed by the family —Brother

Oluwaloseyi Fatinoye, a younger brother of the slain CBN worker, lamented the elimination of his brother and his entire family.

The sibling said his brother’s entire family had been wiped out, his two sons dead.

He said he did not understand why the assassins killed my brother, wife and son because his brother was kind and gentlemanly.

Oluwaloseyi revealed that his brother lost one of his children, Oluwatunmise, who was his second child, in June last year.

“I was told that he slumped during a football match in school and died. My brother had no children. His family has been wiped out”, the bereaved brother stated.

“After the ugly incident, I got a call from my brother’s friend in Abeokuta. He said ‘Tecno (that is my nickname), you have to come down to Abeokuta now”. He said something had happened to my brother, and when I asked what had happened, he insisted that I come to Abeokuta.

“I left Lagos immediately for Abeokuta and I went straight to the GRA, my brother’s house.

“When I entered the house, I went straight to my brother’s room. I saw my brother and his wife burnt. They were dead. I did not know what to do. I didn’t even know where I was. It was like a dream. I was feeling like, ‘Could this be true?’

“He was a very humble man. Very gentle, easygoing. He had friends. He had respect for everyone.

“He was the backbone of the family. He was our breadwinner. There was nobody like him in the family. We all depended on him. He helped the family. He settled many debts incurred by family members.

“His position has become vacant in the family. He was a strong pillar for the family. Nobody can play his role within the family”.

We’re progressing in our investigation — Police

The Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Sunday Vanguard that an investigation was in progress to unravel the mystery behind the death of the Fatinoyes.

The matter, Oyeyemi said, was a pure case of assassination, adding that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.