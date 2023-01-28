By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Salihu Tanko Yakasai has promised to restore the past glory of Kano state which was ruled by human interest policies of their ideology-based party, adding that the party is very much alive.

He stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the flag-off of the PRP gurbernatorial campaing in the state on Saturday.

He added that most of the developments Kano had achieved in the past were from the heros of the PRP in the state that include late Aminu Kano and late Sabo Bakinzuwo, adding that the party is very much alive and ready for the current challenges.

“Our party the PRP was established 43 years ago and is still alive and active unlike others that could not withstand the test of time.

“People in Nigeria and in Kano in particular are facing untold hardships due to misrule and policies that are not human friendly. People have no money to by food and where they have money they fear insecurity.

“Our party has done it before and we are going to do it again. We shall emancipate the people from untold hardships through our peoples friendly policies.

“The basic problem bedeviling this country is l ack of good leadership, a leadership that is concerned about the needs of the people. The PRP shall provide this for you.

“We therefore need your support all to emancipate ourselves from these hardship. Vote for PRP, vote for emancipation” he stated.

Handing the party flag to the gubernatorial candidate as well as the members of the state Assemblies, the National Organizing Secretary, Mal Muhammad Sule, who represented the National Chairman of the party Falalu Bello who was unavoidably absent, called for the support of the public and cooperation with the party executives to achieve harmony and synergy and sweep the general elections.