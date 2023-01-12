…says £6.3m, €5.4m, $390m, N1.8bn worth of stolen assets recovered

…saves FG from N142bn judgement liabilities, paid N135m for rights violation

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday, disclosed that the Federal Government had in a period of eight years, profiled a total of 3,000 terrorism cases, out of which 1500 charges were filed and 397 convictions secured.

The AGF said the achievement was the function of a collaborative effort between the Federal Ministry of Justice and relevant security and law enforcement agencies in the country.

He said the Ministry developed a framework for Joint Investigation and Collaboration geared towards engagement of prosecution-guided investigation in terrorism cases, to address challenges of successful prosecutions.

“Furthermore, a robust interface has been developed between the office of the HAGF and Law Enforcement Agencies for synergy and good working relationship in the area of arrest, investigations, as well as Case Management, also as part of efforts to enhance prosecution of cases”, the AGF added.

Malami, while presenting the scorecard of the Federal Ministry of Justice, from 2015 till date, equally disclosed that a total of 7000 cases involving various offences including Maritime, Armed Robbery, Vandalization of Electrical Equipment and Pipelines, Financial matters, Cyber Crime, Kidnapping and Anti-corruption, were successfully prosecuted.

He said the Ministry has concluded arrangements and would coordinate the next phase of terrorism related trials in collaboration with the Federal High Court, the Legal Aid Council, and the Defence Headquarters.

“In this regard, the Ministry is currently remodeling structures at the Wawa Cantonment, Kainji to accommodate eight (8) courtrooms, Judges’ Chambers, living accommodation, Lawyers’ dressing room and conveniences to make them conducive for Judges, Witnesses as well as Defendants”.

On the issue of revenue generation, the AGF, said the federal government had within the period under review, generated a total sum of N1,823,788,146.86, from the sale of forfeited properties.

He said the Ministry, in compliance with presidential mandates and foreign judicial processes, also recovered total sums of £6,324,627.66, €5,494,743.71 and $390,000,000 from various jurisdictions.

“Some of the recovered funds are being utilized in the financing of critical infrastructures including Abuja – Kano Expressway, Second Niger Bridge, and Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

“Due to the concerted effort by my Office in conjunction with relevant Stakeholders, including the legislature, the President recently assented to Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022 (POCA) on 12th May 2022.

“I wish to state that POCA is the first legislation in Nigeria that comprehensively provides for mechanisms, processes and procedures for the tracing, restraint, seizure, confiscation, forfeiture and management of properties derived from unlawful activities.

“Its main objective is to take out the profits that incentivize and fund crime, with the ultimate aim of disrupting the cycle of crime and preventing future offences and corrupt practices.

“Using a combination of effective defence strategies to cases, including arbitration and mediation, as well as prosecution of appeals, the Ministry has succeeded in saving the country from huge avoidable debt liabilities”, the AGF stated.

According to him, a total of 648 cases which were instituted against President Buhari, FG and its agencies, before States, Federal and ECOWAS Courts, are currently at different stages of trial.

“Diligent defences of these cases in the year 2022 alone saved the government from huge judgment debt liabilities to the tune of N142,458,343,888.52.

“These cases were handled by in-house State Counsel in the Ministry; and thus saved the Country from further liabilities that would have accrued from payment of external solicitors’ fees”.

“The Ministry is also coordinating the defense of a number of international arbitration proceedings commenced against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other FGN Agencies. These include arbitration initiated by Sunrise Power over the Mambilla Power Project, Eni and Shell over operational rights.

“We have also made appreciable progress in the actions being taken to challenge the arbitral award in the case of Process & Industrial Development. The hearing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s application to set aside the arbitral award will commence before the English Court shortly.

“It is important to stress that the efforts by the Ministry in defending these international cases has so far enabled Nigeria to avoid liabilities running into Billions of US Dollars”.

More so, the AGF said his office had on April 2018, secured presidential approval that directed the Department of State Service, DSS, to pay the sum of N135million as compensation to the families of victims of the Apo Six killing by security agents, which occurred on September 20, 2013.

“The payment was in compliance with award/order made by the National Human Rights Commission on 7th April 2014 upon conclusion of investigation and public hearing in the case”.

“In conclusion I wish to state that the Ministry has relentlessly been contributing its quota to the running of government and fulfilling the promises of delivering good governance based on Rule of Law and sound Democratic values in accordance with best practice”, Malami added.