By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Some suspected arm merchants who were nabbed by the Plateau State Police Command have defended their action saying they procured arms to protect themselves against raging insecurity in their communities.

The suspects, from Jos South and Bokkos local government area of the State, said their communities have been serially attacked and residents killed without any arrest nor punishment to perpetrators hence the need for them to get arms for self-defense.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka told journalists at the Police Headquarters in Jos that the suspects would be charged to court once investigations are completed.

While parading the suspects, he noted, “… The existing synergy between the Police, other security agencies, and strategic security help groups, such as Hunters, VGN, Neighbourhood Watch, etc. has also tremendously made our task of policing the State rewarding…

“On 17/01/2023 at about 0640hrs, Police Patrol team attached to Safer Highway office of the Command, while on routine vehicular patrol operation, along Shen- Bukuru Road Jos South LGA, intercepted a gold colored Honda Accord car with Reg NO. KNK 329 AA driven by one Gwong Gyang alongside one Reto Dagwi both ‘males’ of Shen Du Jos South LGA.

“When the vehicle was thoroughly searched, 200 pieces of G3 live ammunition (7.62x51mm), 80 pieces of AK 47 live ammunition (7.62mm), 56 pieces of type 06 live ammunition, and one empty magazine were found in the vehicle hence, the suspects were arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects disclosed that one Dajah (Surname yet known) way billed the ammunition to them through a commercial driver from Maiduguri to Jos. They also mentioned one Gideon (Surname yet unknown) male of Bokkos LGA as the middle man between them and Dajah.”

The CP added, “The suspects further confessed that one Caleb Katwal and Irimiya Dalek, both males of Kunet Barah Bokkos LGA Sometime in December 2022, received a G3 rifle facilitated by the same Dajah. Based on the strength of their confessions, the said Caleb Katwal and Irimiya Dalek, both male, were traced to Kunet Barah, Bokkos LGA, and arrested, and the alleged G3 rifle was recovered from them. Efforts are on to apprehend all suspects associated with the arms deal.”

He further stated that two suspected car snatchers were also arrested stressing, “On 20/01/2023 at about 1450hrs, while on routine patrol operation, Operatives of Eagle Eye Patrol Team of the Command led by Asp Taiwo Bamidele, received information that some suspected car thieves were operating along Bukuru axis.

“On receipt of the information, Eagle Eye operatives raced to the scene and arrested one Uche Matthew, aged 40 years old, and Michael Okoro, aged 45 years old both ‘males’ of Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the suspects are members of a car snatching syndicate who specialize in ransacking vehicles of unsuspecting members of the public parking in unsecured public spaces. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one Lexus 300 jeep. Efforts are on top gear to apprehend other members of the gang. Meanwhile, the investigation is still in progress.”

CP Onyeka also disclosed they rescued a victim who was abandoned in Abuja and abandoned in Jos saying, “On 21/01/2023 at about 1100hrs, Operatives of Eagle Eye Patrol Team of the Command led by Asp Taiwo Bamidele, in one of their operational outings found and rescued a kidnapped victim, one Samuel Samson ‘m’ in a frail condition along Bukuru axis.

“In order to reinvigorate him, the victim was fed and taken to the Police Clinic for treatment. When the victim regained full consciousness, he disclosed that his captors kidnapped him from Gwagwalada Abuja and disposed of him in Jos after they realized that he was not the person they intended to kidnap.

“Efforts are on to reunite the victim with his family and apprehend the culprits. In view of the above, l want to assure you that the war on criminal activities in the State is continuing with renewed vigor and determination amid logistics challenges being experienced by the Command.”

He solicited the support of members of the public in providing the Police with useful and timely information to help improve our response time in tackling crimes and criminalities in the State.