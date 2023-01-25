By Olayinka Ajayi

Founder of Regalo Hope Foundation, Mrs. Chinenye Onuorah has said the old model of parenting, counselling sections in secondary schools among others are the way-forward to bridging the communication gap between parents, Teachers, and students across Nigeria.

Fielding questions from newsmen during the Regalo Hope Foundation program in commemoration of national day for Education on January 24,with the theme: “Bridging the communication gap between Parent, Teachers and their wards” Onuorah while narrating how the foundation launched a campaign in 2017 said : “We found out that people have not been able to tackle this gap within the past six years, so we decided to include Teachers.

“We found out most parents don’t even know what is happening to their children, children cannot talk to their parents, teachers cannot even talk to parents effectively, students can’t even talk to teachers. So there’s a gap within these three sets of people.

“So we are tackling these gaps through the Parents Teachers Association ,PTA, and through the RHF mentoring clubs. We have about 10 mentoring clubs in Nigeria now and 624 registered members.

“By 2024,we will be glad that we have attended to some of these challenges. We hope that by then, we would have bridged these gaps by at least 70 per cent.

“Also, counselling sections should be reawakened in our schools, and experienced counsellors should be engaged. Also we need parents to bring back the old model parenting, it saved us in the past, we need it to save our children now”.