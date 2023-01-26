.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

A 2007 Law graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Williams Abiodun, yesterday, narrated how they disguise as site workers to lure drivers to a site, where they dispossessed them of their vehicles, kill and sell their vehicles to Chinese companies in Benin City, Edo State.

The 39-year-old Abiodun, who hailed from Ondo State, made the revelation while being paraded alongside 10 other suspected criminals by the Edo State Police Commissioner, Muhammed Dankwara, at the headquarters of the state Police Command, Benin City.

He said: “What we do is that we disguise as site workers going to the site, then we call the drivers to take us to the site. When we get to the site, we will collect their cars, kill them with blocks and sell their cars.

“We killed the first one, collected his car and I sold it to the Chinese company. The second one was a Keke. We also sold it, but the last one was the one that the police arrested us for. We are yet to sell the Sienna car before we were arrested.”

Collaborating the report, Akin Amadin, a member of the gang, said he met Williams Abiodun in Auchi and he told him about the business.

“Abiodun told me that my job is to be watching out to see who is coming. For the first one we did, he gave me N35,000. The second one, I got N55,000 and the last one was the Seinna car, but we could not sell it before the police caught us. We killed the three persons,” he said

The gang is made up of Williams Abiodun, 39; Emmanuel Joseph, 30; Akin Amadin, 29, and the fourth person who is now at large.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dankwara, while briefing newsmen during the parade, said the Police recovered N1.2 million, sophisticated arms and ammunition, while 135 suspects have been arrested since his assumption of office in Edo State.

He, however, warned criminal elements in the state to call it to quit or move out of the state or else have themselves to blame.

Dankwara said the investigation shows that the arrest of some of the criminals had made the crime rate in the state go down, which implied that those in custody have always been key partakers in crime.

Among the items recovered items are AK-47 rifles, locally made guns, pistols, 10 vehicles, 130 gas cylinders, two motorcycles and N1,200,000 cash.