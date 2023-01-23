.

– Our recruitment followed due process

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The 1500 teachers recruited by the immediate past administration in Osun state have pleaded with Governor Ademola Adeleke to reconsider his stance on their recruitment status as four of them have died over non-payment of salaries.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Monday, their Coordinator, Wasiu Oyeyemi pleaded with the Governor to consider their diligent commitment to duty since their recruitment followed due process.

He said four of their colleagues have died due to depression as a result of non-payment of salaries and suspension of their recruitment through an Executive Order by the Governor upon resumption of office.

“We want to plead with Governor Ademola Adeleke on one of the Executive orders directed upon assumption to duty stating the nullification of 1500 recently employed teachers made by the immediate past Administration after the July 17th Governorship election. We would like to plead to you to reconsider this order for the good people of Osun State particularly the 1500 newly employed Teachers for the Basic (Primary) and Post-Basic (Secondary) levels of Education in Osun State.

“It will be of great concern to know that the effect of nullifying our appointments as class teachers had already been felt as we have recorded no fewer than 4 deaths among us as a result of depression of nullifying the appointment as class teachers.

“We went to through the proper recruitment process and since we were given a letter of appointment, we have been attending classes diligently, though, we were not paid, we remain committed to our duty. We hereby appeal to the Governor to be magnanimous with us and allow us to continue with our duties as teachers. We are not members of any political parties but citizens of Osun state”, he stated.