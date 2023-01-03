…have seized drugs worth N1.2 billion naira in the state

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Command, Abubakar Idris Ahmad, has declared that the agency is aware of some unpatriotic politicians that drug youths and use them in attcking their political opponents at will.

He added that the agency will not fold its arm and watch those unpatriotic politicians breed violence in the coming 2023 elections.

He mentioned this while responding to questions from newsmen after the annual press briefing of the Kano state command headquarters of the NDLEA recently.

“There are some unpatriotic politicians that drug youths and use them against their political opponents at will.

“The Command will ensure that in the ongoing election processes it tackles those involved and ensure the election is peaceful” he stated.

He also stated that the command has seized drugs worth N1.2 billion in Kano and is striving to ensure that it discourages the illegal business in the state.

Earlier in his address he described the fight against drugs abuse as multifaceted and requires all hands on deck to succeed.

“Fighting drug menace requieres collective efforts from all and sundry.

“On this note, I call on the state government and other relevant stakeholders to continue to support our efforts to meet with the requirements of oir statutory responsibilities in addressing the supply and demand reduction engagements.

“As we continue to aproach the 2023 general election, we will continue to advocate for peaceful election in order to promote an enduring culture of peace in the state, as the correlation between drugs and crime generally can never be overemphasized.

“I want to categorically say that there is no crime without drugs and therfore curbing its menace in the state will bring ease to policing before, during and after election, he added.

The Kano command further revealed that it has arrested a total of 1,078 suspects, amongst who are 951 males and 127 females. More so, a total seisure of 8,386.73kg of illicit drugs was made in 2022 by the command.

In the same year under review, the Command has achieved 113 convictions out of the 172 suspects that were charged to court for drug related crimes in Kano.