Governor Samuel Ortom has clarified that his government knew nothing about the recent blast in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State where about 40 persons suspected to be herders were reportedly killed.

Since the said blast occurred, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident which also claimed the lives of two members of the Makurdi Wadata market abattoir operators.

The incident had heightened tension in Makurdi town when the remains of two victims from Benue state were brought home for burial and some mischief makers tried to blame the Benue state government for the incident in order to forment trouble.

Reacting on the matter, Governor Ortom stated that he knew nothing about the incident saying those trying to blame his government were being mischievous.

He said, “what happened in Nasarawa state has nothing to do with us in Benue state. But some persons are saying I was the one that sent soldiers to go and kill people.

“I was also curious about the development when I heard of it. Whether it was a military operation or not it did not happen in my state and nobody sought my consent about.

“Something that was not done in our land should not be our business. I was told that some persons from Benue were killed in the incident and were brought back for burial and some mischievous persons started telling lies against my government.

“That is how far people can take such issues in the name of politics and it is unfortunate.”