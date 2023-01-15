By David Odama, LAFIA

THE Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Rev. David Ajang, on Sunday, urged Nigerians to make themselves physically present during the forthcoming general elections, saying the nation have not had it this bad.

He has equally advised the citizens to take into consideration the prevailing insecurity and hardship in the country and take the upcoming general elections seriously by decisively voting the right candidates.

The Catholic Bishop, who is also the Episcopal Chairman of Social Communications, gave the advice in an interview.

He observed that “as a country, Nigeria has never been at a crossroads as it is at the moment.”

He added that this was one of the most important and crucial election in the country.

Reviewing Nigeria’s journey so far, the prelate noted that “if you compare where we are now to where we were in the last four years, we are worse off.”

The Bishop, who decried the prevalent insecurity, lawlessness and lack of commitment on the part of those in government to improve on the wellbeing of the people, noted that these reasons account for the importance of next month’s elections.

He urged Nigerians to take the hardship, insecurity high cost of living and other vices into consideration as they make their choices during the coming elections.

He, further warned Nigerians against making wrong choices, saying that things will get worse than they are now.

“Everybody will suffer. Our future, the future of our children and the future of our grandchildren depends on the choices we make.

“If we want a better Nigeria, we must take the 2023 elections seriously,” Bishop Ajang stated.

While lamenting the seeming lack of confidence and skepticism being displayed by the public towards the elections, the Bishop encouraged the media organ of the Catholic Church, the National Directorate of Social Communications to play the essential role of mobilising Nigerian citizens to become responsible citizenship.

According to him, “responsible citizenship entails exercising their civic responsibility, getting registered, collecting their PVCs, going out to vote and ensuring that their choices are informed by their love for Nigeria and where they want to see the country in the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, the priest in charge of Saint Johns Independent Mission, Father Lawrence Soja Anyembugu, has tasked believers to cultivate acts of thanking and praising God for His numerous blessings upon them in and out of season.

Rev Father Lawrence said during the commemoration of the solemnity of Christ the King at Saint John’s Independent Mission Awe that the celebration coincided with thanksgiving over his life for a successful surgical operation, healing and fund raising for the building of the church in Awe.