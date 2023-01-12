The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has disclosded that voter distribution for the 2023 general revealed that 44,414,846 registered voters are females, while 49,054,162 are males.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this disclosure during a meeting with leaders of political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yakubu, during the meeting, presented the 2023 voter register to the leadership of the 18 political parties ahead of the elections as required by the 2022 Electoral Act.

The commission had presented a register containing 93,469,008 voters for the 2023 general elections.

Of the total registered voters, the number of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 stood at 37,060,399, representing 39.65% of total registered voters while the elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 stood at 17,700,270, representing 18.94% of total registered voters.

Meanwhile, the commission has dismissed speculations on the postponement of the 2023 general elections.

The commission restated its commitment to hold the forthcoming general elections as scheduled.

Yakubu said the commission is not contemplating postponing the general elections in February and March this year.

He said, “The commission is not contemplating any adjustment to the election timetable let alone postponement to the general elections. The repeated assurance by security agencies for the adequate protection of personnel and process also reinforces our determination to proceed.

“The 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled. Any report to the country is not the official position of the commission,” he said.