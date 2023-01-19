… disowns video of award

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese on the Niger, Onitsha Anambra State, has dismissed as fake and untrue a purported Award of Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki n’Oba by its priests.

The award was said to have been privately done in a hotel on January 13, 2023.

The Diocese on the Niger also disclosed that as representative of Anglican Church in Onitsha, the church does not give such an award to anybody, neither does any of it’s priest confers such award to anybody.

A statement signed by the Clerical Synod Secretary for Diocese on the Niger, Venerable John N.C Nkwoemezie, also stated that the Anglican Church as an ordained Church with high historical heritage cannot indulge in any activity that desecrate the name of the Lord.

The Diocese on the Niger statement read, “The attention of the authorities of the Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) with its headquarters at Onitsha has been drawn to a video circulating in some social media platforms about an award of “Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki n’Oba”.

According to the report, “The Award was done privately in a hotel on January 13, 2023 and The purported priests in the Video clip are not Anglican priests. This is clear in their dressing. They wore Red Stole over a Cassock with Canvass and Red Chasuble in the Epiphany Season.

The reverends that alleged gave the award

“These are impostors with satanic ploy to destroy the highly cherished image of the Anglican Church and thereby embarrass the church of God. This is again clear in their name as “Ebube Miracle” without proper identity and parish.

“The Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) with her priests are committed to Biblical Christianity and does not give Award to native doctors, herbalists and occultic people as seen in the video clip. We are busy and focused on the primary call of the Church in our time, which is to “Contend earnestly for the Faith once for all delivered to the Saints. This we do through the proclamation of the Gospel ofmour Lord Jesus Christ to set the people free.

“Be it known to the Christian community and the general public that the Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) is not involved in the purported Award given to the native doctors and will never be in such. May we disregard these evil activities of Diotrephes of our time, (3 John 9-11) who are poised to do the biddings of their master.”