A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, Engr. Jude Akpodubakaye has said the skills in sport can be used to create resilient, sustainable and strong communities in the Niger Delta region.

Akpodubakaye, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, Thursday said that sport can unify people in a way nothing else can, and has the power to change the world.

The briefing was part of preparations towards the grand finale of the ongoing local soccer event in Isaba kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, tagged, “Omo-Agege-Jude Football Empowerment Tournament.”

He explained that as a strong believer in the power of sport to unite people, the madein edition of the soccer tournament was being organised to mobilise community folks to forster peaceful co-existence and inclusive growth in the area.

He said the tournament slated for Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Akori Primary School Field Pere-ama in Isaba, will be witnessed by top politicians from across the state, captains of industry, businessmen, traditional rulers and great Ijaw leaders, including prominent APC leader in Warri South-West, High Chief Michael Johnny.

According to him, the Omo-Agege-Jude empowerment soccer cup event will officially commence from January 20, dovetailing into the grand finale on January 22, 2023 at Isaba community.

He said, “Sport can unify people in a way nothing else can, and has the power to change the world. Sport speaks an international language, it has the power to change you, and the world. Sport has the power to change the world in so many ways.

“Sport brings people of all creeds, nationalities and backgrounds together to embrace unity and one-ness. In sport it doesn’t matter what you do for a living, or what side of the tracks you grew up, whether you are playing on the field or cheering the athletes from the sidelines, everyone is equal.

“In that moment or sport, everyone is united in their passion for their love of the game and their chosen team. Sport promotes the values of loyalty, discipline, fortitude, courage and respect. Teammates become lifelong friends, and you sacrifice for the people that share the same jersey as you. You become more confident and sociable, learning things about yourself and what brings out the best of others.

“Sport unites people from all walks of life behind a common goal. It creates opportunities for individual growth, improves physical, mental and emotional health, as well as developing confidence and a sense of empowerment.

“Sport is the essence of growth, resilience and passion. It allows you to build relationships with a varity of different people and creates an enjoyable space to learn through action. Whether you play or watch, sport is the essence of growth, resilience and passion. It brings people from all walks of life together under the same banner and has become the common language of the world”, Engr. Akpodubakaye maintained.