…Passes vote of confidence on LGA Campaign Coordinator, Chukwuma

Ahead of the February and March polls, forum of Ndokwa East APC ward Chairmen today declared their total commitment to the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Making the declaration during a meeting with the APC Ndokwa East Campaign Coordinator, Comr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, the ward Chairmen said despite the desperation of Okowa who has been going round looking for members of the APC to bribe with the huge loans he took, they have no intention of leaving the APC for the sinking PDP.

According to them, members of APC in Ndokwa East before the emergence of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party has never had it this good, so why should they leave for a party whose members keeps dumping in droves everyday, they asked.

In closing, the Chairmen while calling on other party executives and members of the party to remain calm, said their resolve to win their various wards for the APC remains unwavering.

Highlight of the well attended meeting which had eight out of the ten Chairmen in attendance with the exception of ward two Chairman who excused himself to be part of the ongoing Ndokwa East ward to ward tour, was the passing of a vote of implicit confidence on the Ndokwa East Campaign Coordinator, Comr. Emmanuel Chukwuma.

Earlier, while addressing the Chairmen, Comr. Emmanuel Chukwuma said what’s currently happening is normal politics which takes place during every electioneering circle.

Comr. Chukwuma while appreciating the sacrifices of the ward Chairmen in bringing stability to the party, said also that, those leaving the party now are those who never believed in the ideologies of the party before now but were rather looking for a place to do business with.