The 23 Amoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Yola, has assured Nigerians of its readiness, determination and commitment towards the protection of national security as well as ensuring peace and unity.

Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Gambo, the Commander of the Brigade, made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Sunday.

Gambo assured the combat readiness of troops of the brigade in combating instances of security breaches and other imaginary and unimaginably threats in the brigade’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

According to him, the brigade has recently arrested no fewer than 18 syndicates of kidnappers in Adamawa State and handed them over to the Department of State Security (DSS) for proper action.

Gambo added that the Nigerian Army, through the brigade, had established a strong synergy with sister security agencies which enabled them to record numerous successes in the fight against crimes in its AOR.

He declared the areas hitherto ravaged by insurgency as safe, especially the local governments areas located in the northern part of the state, saying those communities are no more danger zones.

“We had sustained regular operations across the areas identified as flash points with a view to maintaining relative peace and stability in the areas,” he added.

The commander also lauded the effort of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for showing his regular support, cooperation and understanding to the security formations and agencies in the state.

He noted that the Brigade had observed the 2023 Armed forces Remembrance Day with prayers across all mosques for the fallen heroes, veterans and those in active service.