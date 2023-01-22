The Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta have passed a vote of confidence on the leader of the party and Deputy Governor of the state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro for his sterling leadership qualities and outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the party in the area.

The party in a meeting held at the Effurun residence of the Deputy Governor also endorsed the Atiku-Okowa Presidential ticket, the Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme Governorship ticket as well as other candidates of the party in the area for the 2023 general elections.

The vote of confidence on Otuaro and endorsement of the party candidates was sequel to a motion moved by a party stalwart, Pastor Arex Akemotubo and seconded by Hon. Anino Ajemigbogho

Otuaro at the meeting thanked the party faithful for their support for the state government’s programmes and policies over the years and urged them to redouble efforts to ensure the party wins in all the elections.

He said he remained committed to the ideals of the founding fathers of the party who built the party around the people and not powerful individuals.

He said the party from its inception recognised that power truly belongs to the people hence the Okowa administration had remained people-centric in its dealings with the people.

The State PDP Governorship candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori who paid an unscheduled visit to the meeting thanked the Deputy Governor and the party leadership for their support assuring that he would not disappoint Deltans.

Present at the w/s/w leadership meeting were; the vice chairman of Warri South West council, representing Warri Federal Constituency, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, Member representing Warri South-West in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Guwor Emomotimi, Chief Favour Izoukumor ( LGA party chairman ) Hon. Mofe Pirah ( LGA coordinator) Hon. Kent Omatsola, Hon. Boro Opudu, Chief Richard Oweisana, Hon. Authur Akpodubakaye, Hon. David Tonwe, Dr. Paul Bebeminibo ( Commissioner representing Ijaw ethnic Nationality, DESOPADEC), Pst. Arex Akemotubo, Hon. Anino, Hon. Raymond Pira, Hon. Samuel Oligida, Hon. Frank Pukon, Chief David Pere, Emmanuel Golly, Hon. Samuel Ako, , Patrick Omula, George Guoti, Samuel Oligida, Omadoye Godwin, Mrs Christy Omamofe, Madam Mercy Hesse, Harriman Emami, Chris Tonwe, Fred Egere, Barr. Vincent Nadifa, Chief Joel Ogbona, Chief Harrison Gbenekama, Prince Secondi, Councillors, Ward Chairmen, members of the LGA Campaign Committee and a host of other leaders and party faithful.