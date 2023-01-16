The Warri branch of the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association had its January edition of their monthly meeting in 2023 on Sunday, 15th January 2023. The meeting, which had major stakeholders and a large number of alumni members in attendance, was presided over by the Chairman of the Branch, Mr Frank Miller.

The Branch unanimously resolved to immediately withdraw from the suit it filed as the first Claimant at the High Court in Benin against the Association’s Board of Trustees and other persons.

The AAU Alumni Association Worldwide, in their October 2022 Convention, had an election which led to a tie in the position of President contested by Dr. Clifford Omozeghian and Hon. Fidelis Ogbejiele.

Subsequently, a rerun election was conducted on 17th December, 2023 where Dr. Clifford Omozeghian was declared the winner, having polled the majority votes and was immediately sworn in as the President Worldwide, of the AAU Alumni Association along with other elected executive officers, including Bar. Presley Okojie, the worldwide Legal Adviser from Warri Branch.

Members of the branch paid glowing tributes to the President Worldwide Dr. Clifford Omozeghian, wished him well as he pilots the affairs of the Association and prayed him to further unify the Association by bringing all members to the AAU Alumni Association family.