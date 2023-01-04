

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian controversial musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again sparked reactions online, as he performs on a water stage in Port Harcourt.

The most recent headlining performance for Portable, who recently had his “Ika of Africa” event, took place in the south-west of the nation.

The musician was shocked to learn that he would be singing in Port Harcourt, a region of Nigeria noted for its riverine landscapes, on a platform built on a river.

He posted numerous videos of the event on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

In the viral video, men and women were seen cheering for him, yelling “Zazu Zeh,“ while he kept taking selfies with them before getting on the speedboat that was supposed to transport him to the stage.

He wrote, “Wahala Wahala Wahala.

“Bizza Bizza Akoi Port Harcourt Asarama town IKA of Africa. Portable Omolalomi performing in the middle of water. It’s another new year again, we go harder 👌👌life of an hustler 🎤🎤 Akoi Million Fans in the river .

Nigerians have reacted to this performer on social media.

leaddyskincare said, “To think that someone like portable can still be relevant in the music industry,despite how people have tried to be bring him down?.

“That is Grace,Grace coupled with hard work. Who God has blessed,No man can curse.

parker_ojugo said, “E be like portable save all him werey for draft before stardom.

kexx_10 said, “Is how Portable has managed to stay relevant and consistent for me when almost everyone thought he was going to fade away after zazu.

softnailedit said, “If portable no humble for port harcourt then forget about it 😂😂 those men no get joy oh.

evalastindayo said, “He go reduce him jumping around… cos a little jump, na inside water hin go find himself.”