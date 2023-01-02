.

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President and the Acting Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT, Dr Adolphus Wabara, has described the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor, as a monumental loss for the Igbo nation.

This is as the former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, described the demise of the late Diplomat as the exit of a colossus.

Similarly, a group of prominent Igbo business leaders and influential personalities under the auspices of the Umunna Lekki Association, expressed shock and pain over Obiozor’s death.

Wabara in a condolence message said Obiozor left the scene at a time his experiences, wise counsel and fatherly role were most needed.

According to the former Senate President, Ambassador Obiozor left imperishable legacies and indelible footprints on the sands of time.

He said the ex-Ambassador would be sorely missed, but added that his legendary achievements in life were enough consolation.

Senator Wabara condoled with the members of Obiozor’s immediate family, the people and Government of Imo State, and the entire Igbo nation over the demise of the former Ohanaeze helmsman.

The former Senate President prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and to also grant the soul of the departed, eternal repose in heaven.

Similarly, Ohuabunwa, said Obiozor left behind enduring legacies that posterity would always remember him for.

Senator Ohuabunwa who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia said the late Obiozor was a personal friend and a patriotic Igbo.

He recalled his experiences with him, and noted that his replacement would not be easy to come by.

” I flew with him in the aircraft few weeks ago and we discussed issues regarding Igbo interest. He had a very big programme for Ndigbo.

” He was an enigma and big asset to Ndigbo. We will miss him dearly”, Senator Ohuabunwa lamented.

Umunna Lekki Association in a statement by its President, Ikem Ume-Ezeoke, described Obiozor as the epitome of hard work and a worthy Ambassador and protector of Igbo collective interest who did his best as President-General of Ohaneze.

It noted that the demise of such a great man at this time is a huge loss to Ndigbo considering his commitment to the defence and promotion of the Igbo cause.

Umunna Lekki further noted that Nigeria had lost so much in Obiozor’s demise in view of his dedication to the unity of the country.

The group said the late Obiozor was a bridge builder, a trailblazer, an astute diplomat, and an undeniable patriot who loved Nigeria exceedingly and who was not absent from the overall dialogue regarding the needed progress of the nation.

Umunna Lekki called on Ndigbo to remain united and firm in the pursuit of Igbo cause.

The statement read in part:”We call on Ohaneze to rally around to elect a good leader to continue to build bridges once again and bring Ndigbo together in one united and indivisible platform for a better Nigeria.

“Ndigbo remain the foremost group who unite and invest in every part of this country and we don’t intend to stop. We will continue to preach peace and encourage our brothers from every other ethnic group to invest in every part of Nigeria too. This will help in binding and heal all parts of Nigeria faster.

“Cohesiveness is what we need in every fiber of our being as Nigerians to build a great nation and a new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo would channel its energy in building this but first and foremost they should unite stronger under a new leadership they may elect to continue on the vision for which the group was created which is to unite Ndigbo”.

The group also commended the Afenifere and Arewa groups for being upright in speaking out when the need arises.

It stated that “ethnic groups are not meant to be ethnic alone but frontal in promoting peace and a sense of inclusiveness across all group’s ethnic or regional interests.”

The statement assured that Umunna Lekki would continue to preserve the memory of Prof. Obiozor in its quest to actualize the much-needed peace and progress desirable in the South East as much as across the six geopolitical regions of Nigeria.

Prof. Obiozor was the former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

He was also High Commissioner to Cyprus, Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, and later, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States.