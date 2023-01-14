A former PDP Board of Trustees (BOT) member, Chief Aduke Maina, has urged Lagos State residents to vote massively for the party’s Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, because of his great plans for them.

Maina, who was in Adediran and Mrs Funke Akindele’s campaign train on tour of 12 electoral wards of Somolu Local Governmen, said that the PDP candidate would not lie to them with his campaign promises.

Maina, addressing Women Mobilization Committee (WOMOKO) members, Widows and non Yoruba communities, said that the state needed a deliverer who would make Lagos State’s wealth work for all residents.

He said that Adediran had shown commitment and determination to rescue the masses and alleviate the suffering and hardship facing them.

“Relax your mind. I do not tell you lies, our governorship candidate is not lying either. PDP is for you and your interest.

“We know what you need and we will do them. What we need are your votes and those of your relatives.

“You do not have any problem, just make sure you vote PDP. Jandor will help you. Put your hands together and make sure you vote PDP,” Maina said.

Earlier, Mrs Josephine Shontan of the Folashade Olukoya Foundation Widows’ Forum, who spoke on behalf of widows, said that the state was in dire need of a deliverer.

“We need a governor that will help us in Lagos as widows. We are widows and we do not have anyone to help us.

“When you win and become governor, don’t forget us,” Shontan pleaded.

Adediran, in his address assured the people that all his promises were given on his integrity, adding that he had no intention to scam the residents.

“I won’t lie to you. I have not told you lies. I will make a difference and make Lagos work for all including you.

“All residents and community of people will be considered important and will be listened to. We want to run a people-oriented government you all will be proud of.

“I won’t promise what I will not do. All I have said are on my integrity. I am determined to bring in breath of fresh air in Lagos. Relax your mind, God sees your heart desires and God will fulfil your desires.

“All of you will enjoy my government. God has bless Lagos State so much to create happiness for all residents. We shall create opportunities for your children to spread the wealth,” he said.

Adediran said that he deliberately chose a woman as a deputy to keep women and children matters on the front burner in his administration.

He said that his administration would not tolerate abuse of children and women, stressing that violence against them would be met with stiff penalties.

Adediran promised sustainable empowerment for the youths and women through creation of enabling environment.

He said his government would not share noodles as empowerment but would give residents financial support to do business and monitor their progress to ensure they expanded and employed others.

According to him, his government will also ensure free and compulsory education with free school uniforms.

Adediran said the Feb. 25 presidential elections remained the most important, hence the need for the people to vote for the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He urged the people not to be deceived to vote along ethnic or religious lines, stressing that being related by blood does not guarantee help to anyone.

He said that if Abubakar won, other state elections would be easy for the party to win.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adediran met with various groups and associations in the council to seek support for his aspirations.

The groups were Agbekoya Group, Spare Parts Dealers Association, Christian Association of Nigeria, artisans, traders among others in the council.