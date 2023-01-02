By Adeola Badru

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, Akeem Agbaje, has urged Nigerians to vote candidates who have the capacity and capability to address the myriad of challenges confronting the country into power.

Agbaje, who stated this in his New Year message issued in Ibadan on Monday, also canvassed for votes for the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as the right choice for Nigeria at this critical time.

According to him, a vote for Tinubu is a vote for progress, development, economic emancipation and total turnaround of the country, as he is equipped with the intellectual sagacity to take Nigeria out of the woods.

Agbaje said that the socio-economic challenges currently facing the country are so enormous and would require people who have what it takes to tackle them frontally.

As the general elections are fast approaching, he enjoined Nigerians to use the powers they have as the electorate to enthrone leaders who have passion for the growth and development of the country and who are ready to serve conscientiously and take the country to greater heights.

“There is no doubting the fact that Nigeria is currently facing a myriad of socio-economic challenges which require people who have what it takes to tackle them frontally to be voted into power.”

“As a people, what we require today are leaders with passion for the growth and development of the country; leaders who are ready and prepared to serve conscientiously and take the country to greater heights, as exemplified by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“I am, therefore, appealing to citizens to use their constitutional powers to enthrone leaders who will turn the fortune of the country around, rather than those with no intellectual wherewithal to lead Nigeria out of its current situation,” he said.

Agbaje, also a former Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, congratulated Nigerians on the privilege of seeing the New Year, expressing the confidence that 2023 would be a year ofmanifest turnaround for the country.

He urged them not to lose hope in the country, but have the belief that the ongoing electoral process would be a resounding success and lead Nigeria into further democratic consolidation as well as put it on sound socio-economic footing.

“But, we must note that it is expedient for us as a people to choose credible leaders with sound political credentials and intellectual prowess so that we can all have a Nigeria of our dream.”

“I’m, however, happy that Nigeria is blessed with the electorate who are now politically sophisticated, more than ever before and who are not ready to be deceived by rabble-rousing political merchants.”

“They know who and what they want and are ready to enthrone leaderswho will serve their interests,” Agbaje said.