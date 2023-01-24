By Biodun Busari

The Programme Manager, African Division, Voice of Nigeria, VOA, Mr Hamza Mwamoyo has called on Nigerian journalists to provide accountability, objectivity and impartiality when they carry out their tasks during the general elections.

He urged the fourth estate of the realm to uphold the ethics of journalism to protect the good image of the profession, even as they avoid using provocative language that could trigger violence.

Mwamoyo made the call at a three-day election coverage training organised by US Agency for Global Media, VOA in partnership with Channels Academy for Nigerian Journalists in Abuja.

“As journalists we are guided by principles while covering the elections to tell the truth, strive for impartiality, to be accountable, objective and provide an equal platform for political parties and candidates to communicate their message to the electorates, and always present a full account of events,” Mwamoyo said.

He also appealed to Nigerian journalists to fact-check stories in order to maintain the truth of the profession, avoid legal difficulties and ensure accountability in every story to maintain trust.

The Programme Manager, African Division, VOA also urged journalists to avoid collecting gratifications to write or publish the stories.

“Journalists cannot accept payment or gifts from any individual, specific interest group or political organisations in exchange for news coverage, it is a violation of journalistic ethics” he emphasised.