According to fashion entrepreneur Blu Boy, creative clothing designing has always been his passion even from childhood. As the founder and head creative designer for his fashion brand and clothing line ‘WNTD’ his aim is to collaborate more and also open new outlets in 2023.

Born Hassan Secka, also known as “Blu Boy” he started WNTD Apparel in 2014.

“I chose the name WNTD as a double entendre, playing off the word “wanted” and working as an acronym for (W)hat (N)ot (T)o (D)o”.

Blu says this was due to the fact that he had no formal training or any kind of fashion design education before starting the brand. But what He didn’t have in formal training he made up for with doggedness, self-belief and talent in visual art.

At 17 Blu Boy realized he had a passion for fashion, and not being able to afford a formal training or hire a team, he became a one-man band. To this day Blu still handles all creative and business obligations himself without having to delegate to anyone.

“My mission from day one was to create a lifestyle brand for creatives. “I felt as though there wasn’t a clothing line that was exclusive to artists. So by founding WNTD Apparel, I aspired to create the representation within the creative community I the thought was lacking”, Blu said.

“Being a visual artist before I started my fashion brand, sets me apart from my competitors. “Being a visual artist gave me an edge over other fashion designers and brands.

“This year we plan to open more outlets and stores for WNTD. Also to make us stand out and set us apart from out competition, we intend to focus on millennials, gen Z and the urban contemporary market set WNTD apart from other competitors”, Blu added.

Blu Boy believes that what changed the game for him was his unique perspective as a visual artist and integrating his fashion designs into his visual arts.

“I made art a key element to the design process of my brand and clothes. In doing this I was able to bring my art to life”.

The Atlanta, Georgia native says he is never going to stop designing for the creatives of the modern world.