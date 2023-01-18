By Ada Osadebe

Following their first kiss on Monday night, Yemi Cregx and Khosi have been caught on camera kissing again.

On Tuesday night in the laundry room, the pair could be seen sharing a kiss in another extension of their budding ship.

Although Khosi claims to be in a meaningful relationship outside the house, their relationship is yet to be established despite the intimate moments the duo have shared.

Given their constant warmth toward one another, it is clear that they have a certain amount of affection for one another.

Recall the show premiered on Sunday, January 15th, with 20 housemates competing for $100,000. #bbtitans2023#BBTitans#YemiCregx#Yemi and #Khosi have another kiss yet again…

See more here >> https://t.co/ySUrCTtOXf pic.twitter.com/YKrJDJUpPS— Big Brother Titans 2023 (@bbm_jazz) January 17, 2023