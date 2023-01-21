*I intend to impact society–Yusuf

A member of the team behind CNN Africa news and CNN TV shows Lucky Yusuf has bagged the Video Journalist of the Year 2022 at the New Media Achiever’s Award.

An elated Yusuf said the award would motivate him to impact society.

Speaking while receiving the award, Yusuf said, ‘I am happy for this award, it shows my little effort is making an impact in society, this will motivate me to give my best and also do more.”

Yusuf has attended several pieces of training, while he has shot and edited award-winning stories, such as the Chibok girls, Lekki toll gate and 1min film titled ‘Sounds Of Lagos’.

Though his young age, Yusuf is one journalist to watch out for.

His dream is to become the best video journalist in Africa and around the world.

He has collaborated and learnt under various senior journalists, like Zain Asher, Aisha Sissy and Richard Quest, while under Fridah Okutoyi and Stephanie Busari.

Speaking while presenting the award, Vice President of Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award, Olalekan Adesanya said: “We constituted these awards to highlight stories and amplify voices that are often missing from the mainstream/elite media.

“The journalism courage shown by Yusuf while reporting on some unusual stories and the detailed reporting of his stories, stand him out for this award.”

“I am very glad to present him with the video journalist of the year 2022 award, I implore all journalists to put in their best while carrying out their journalistic work.”

The Nigeria New Media Achiever’s Award celebrates journalists and other outstanding talents across the country.