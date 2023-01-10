By Efosa Taiwo

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Abdul-Azeez Adediran a.k.a Jandor has called out the Lagos state government for converting the land meant for Lagos State Polytechnic to Television Continental, a privately-owned property.

Jandor questioned the moral rectitude of the state government to give up a public-owned property to a private individual.

The PDP Lagos guber candidate stated this recently during the TVC News breakfast program “Your View”.

He said: “Where we’re sitting right now, these TVC premises use to be Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).”

“Even if you tidy up everything so legal for you to sell it to yourself, is it morally right?”

One of the major highlights of the 2023 elections is that of the Lagos State gubernatorial race with Jandor and his running mate, Funke Akindele, looking to dislodge the incumbent government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is seeking re-election into office.