Atiku Abubakar

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said he is running for the office of the president to give a better Nigeria for future generations.

Atiku, the former Vice President said his persistence to run in order to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is largely from a parent perspective that wants to live a better country for his children.

He made this revelation in a recent interview with BBC, where he said he thinks like a Nigerian parent.

“First of all, let me start from a private perspective. I have many children, I brought them up well, and sent them to the best schools, both within Nigeria and outside,” Atiku said.

“As I normally tell them, I have lived my life, and if I should bring them all back home, what kind of country will I leave for them? And there is this thinking that I have, it’s thinking behind every parent in this country.

“What kind of country will they live for their kids? Is it a better country than I found it or not? This is one of the reasons behind my perseverance to run for the president of this country not only for my kids but for the future generations of everybody’s kids.” Video: I’m contesting to give better Nigeria to future generations – Atiku



