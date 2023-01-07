The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged members of his church to get their PVC ready and prepare to vote their choice leader as God directs them while saying that God has not yet told him or anyone who the winner of the election will be.

The revered cleric made the disclosure at the January 2023 Holy Ghost Service of the RCCG during his sermon titled: “Wonderful”.

Adeboye: God hasn't spoken to me on 2023 elections

He explained that people cannot be deceived when they begin to hear from God for themselves, the revered man of God said any prophet who says God has revealed who will win the 2023 presidential election is a liar.

Adeboye’s words: “Prophecies are good, particularly if they come from God. There are some funny people in Nigeria who call themselves prophets. They don’t even know the meaning of prophecies. I’m not a prophet but I know how the way God speaks because he talks to me once in a while; I’m a pastor I’m satisfied with that office.



“But when somebody says he’s prophesying, and he says three people are contesting for a post, that if the first person wins, there will be plenty of food, if the second win, there will be plenty to drink and if the third win there will be a lot to wear, this is not prophecy, that is conjecture.

If God is the one speaking, he will tell you there are three people contesting and this is the one who will win. That is the way God talks, there is no ifs or maybe" Get your PVC ready for election, anyone prophesying winner is lying – Adeboye

He furthered, “Let me tell you one thing. This is for your ears only. Anyone who is prophesying now, telling you this is the fellow who will win, is deceiving you.

“You know why? Daddy has not spoken yet. He hasn’t said anything. So, if you say somebody released a prophecy, saying somebody from this place is the [winner], na lie o”.

Pastor Adeboye said he cannot disclose the winner of the 2023 presidential election yet because God has not revealed it to him yet.

“How can I tell you what He hasn’t told me?” Adeboye questioned rhetorically, adding “you want me to lie to you?”

He, however, charged members of the church gathered at the old auditorium of the RCCG located along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to get their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) ready for the elections.

“Get your PVC ready. If He doesn’t say anything, when it is time to vote, vote as the Spirit of God would direct you. If He tells me, well, I may tell you; I may not.

“That is why you must let Him come into you so you can hear from Him directly and nobody would be able to deceive you anymore,” Pastor Adeboye said.