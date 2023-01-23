.

The Dean of Student Affairs at Niger Delta University, Amadoma, in Bayelsa, died in a car crash on Saturday, the police stated on Sunday.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, stated that police found the dean in his incinerated car after a lone accident on the Tombia-Amasoma Highway.

He stated that the victim had been burnt to death before help arrived.

“On Jan. 21 policemen responded to a scene of a lone fatal car accident along Tombia-Amassoma Road, Bayelsa, and discovered that the only occupant in the vehicle, a Toyota Corrolla was burnt to death.

“The corpse has been evacuated to the morgue. The investigation is on-going,’’ Butswat stated.