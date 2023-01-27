The prestigious Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards is presently at The Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Join us in person or virtually (the event will be live streamed on this page) on a year-long journey that celebrates excellence, national pride, and service to humanity in business, politics and other facets of human endeavour.

This year marks the 11th edition of the occasion, Vanguard Newspapers will roll out the red carpet in celebration of men and women, who have distinguished themselves as achievers of excellence in their various fields of endeavours.